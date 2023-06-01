Canada to require warning labels on individual cigarettes

OTTAWA, Canada: Canada will soon require that health warnings be printed on individual cigarettes and cigars in a further crackdown on smoking, the country´s addictions minister announced on Wednesday.The messaging, to be phased in starting August 1, will include lines such as “Poison in every puff,” “Tobacco smoke harms children” and “Cigarettes cause cancer.” Addictions Minister Carolyn Bennett said tobacco use continues to kill 48,000 Canadians each year.
NEW YORK: Snapping pictures with cell phones, hundreds of New Yorkers and tourists gathered in the streets to watch...
PARIS: Curbing global heating at 1.5 degrees Celsius will avert runaway climate change but not mass suffering in...
WASHINGTON: The Qatari prime minister held secret talks with the supreme leader of the Taliban this month on resolving...
SEOUL: North Korea attempted to launch a spy satellite on Wednesday but it crashed into the sea after a rocket...
BRUSSELS, Belgium: Georgia´s President Salome Zourabichvili said on Wednesday she was “confident” that Brussels...
VIENNA: Iran has significantly increased its stockpile of enriched uranium in recent months, continuing its nuclear...