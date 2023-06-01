Canada to require warning labels on individual cigarettes

OTTAWA, Canada: Canada will soon require that health warnings be printed on individual cigarettes and cigars in a further crackdown on smoking, the country´s addictions minister announced on Wednesday.The messaging, to be phased in starting August 1, will include lines such as “Poison in every puff,” “Tobacco smoke harms children” and “Cigarettes cause cancer.” Addictions Minister Carolyn Bennett said tobacco use continues to kill 48,000 Canadians each year.