CNG kits to be immediately removed from public vehicles in Sindh: Sharjeel

CNG kits are to be immediately removed from the public passenger carriers in Sindh to ensure the passengers’ safety. Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon made this announcement in a press conference on Wednesday. He said an operation would be launched to free up the land of bus depots of the transport department under illegal occupation.

He informed the media that a force would be raised under the Sindh Mass Transit Authority on the pattern of the Motorway Police to ensure that the vehicles on main roads of the province duly observed the traffic rules and regulations.He said the proposed new force would also regulate the operations of the government vehicles. He added that a recommendation sent by the transport department was under consideration for allocation of money in the upcoming budget of Sindh to purchase 500 more public buses for the people of the province.

Memon informed media persons that work had been in progress to launch a modern bus service in all the districts of Sindh in the shortest possible time. He said that if the son of former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar was involved in sale of party tickets, it was not a private affair as the issue related to the former topmost judge of the country. He said Justice (retd) Nisar during his tenure as the CJP had declared Imran Khan as Sadiq and Ameen and he also ordered the regularisation of the Bani Gala residence of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman.

Memon said the Pakistan Peoples Party would not accept any act of disgracing national institutions of the country, including parliament. He said that action should be taken against Justice (retd) Nisar in the cases where he had given orders that clearly transgressed his authority as the CJP.

The information minister also demanded action against the PTI chairman for his involvement in money laundering in the light of the findings of the Election Commission of Pakistan. He was of the view that ordering his supporters to attack the installations of the national agencies was the most heinous crime of the PTI chairman. Despite committing so many heinous offences, the PTI Chairman did not spend a single day in jail, Memon remarked. He lamented that Khan later refused to recognise the very people who after his arrest had violently protested in the country. The PTI chairman used the activists of his party for his vested interests and later disowned them, Memon added.He further lamented that Khan did not visit any prison to meet imprisoned leaders and activists of his party. The information minister also appealed to the international community to realise the vicious designs of the PTI chairman.