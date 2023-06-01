Bilawal meets US, Saudi ambassadors

ISLAMABAD: US Ambassador in Pakistan Donald Blome Wednesday called on Chairman PPP and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.
In a tweet, Bilawal said Donald Blome met him and he welcomed the holding of Health Dialogue in June.
He said they had a constructive discussion on further strengthening ties between the two countries.
He said regional developments also come under discussion in the meeting.
The two agreed on further cooperation for rehabilitation of the flood victims.
Meanwhile, Bilawal also met Saudi Ambassador in Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki Both discussed bilateral ties, with special focus on trade and investment.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Expressed gratitude for KSA’s role and facilitation in safe evacuation of Pakistani nationals from Sudan.
