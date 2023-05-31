Pakistan, Belarus agree on cooperation in multiple fields

Foreign Minister of Belarus Sergei Aleinik and Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.—The News

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Belarus on Tuesday agreed to take practical measures to translate the mutual goodwill between the two governments and their peoples into tangible cooperation in different fields.

The bilateral ties were discussed during the official visit of Foreign Minister of Belarus Sergei Aleinik to Islamabad, on the invitation of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

During the visit, Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, in addition to holding comprehensive delegation-level bilateral talks, according to a joint statement issued by the Foreign Office here.

Sergei Aleinik also held a meeting with the Minister of Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

During their meeting, the two foreign ministers had a wide-ranging and substantive discussion on a variety of topics, including political, economic, technological, cultural, educational and multilateral cooperation in an atmosphere of friendship and mutual understanding.

They expressed satisfaction at the friendly relations based on mutual respect, friendship and trust established between Belarus and Pakistan, and highly appreciated the bilateral meetings and interaction at the highest and high levels that have taken place in recent years.

They also appreciated the holding of the 6th Session of the Joint Belarusian-Pakistani Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation on January 12-13, 2023 in Minsk under the chairmanship of the Minister of Energy of Belarus Viktor Karankevich and Federal Minister of Energy Khurram Dastgir Khan. The two foreign ministers expressed their interest in strengthening cooperation within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the United Nations and other international organizations on matters of mutual interest and reaffirmed their readiness to mutually support each other.

Foreign Minister Aleinik and Foreign Minister Bilawal expressed the desire of both countries to expand the legal framework of bilateral relations and welcomed the signing of the agreement between the two governments on the Abolition of Visas for holders of Diplomatic and Service Passports as well as between the Institute of Strategic Studies, Islamabad and Belarus Institute of Strategic Research.

The ministers intend to support business initiatives aimed at the development of trade and industrial cooperation between the two countries, among other things, through the participation in exhibitions and fair events in both countries, holding face-to-face and online negotiations, and business councils.

Taking into consideration, that February 3, 2024, would mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Belarus and Pakistan, the ministers welcomed the intention to develop a plan of joint events dedicated to the anniversary of diplomatic relations.

The Belarusian minister expressed his gratitude for the reception given to his delegation and invited Foreign Minister Bilawal to visit Belarus at a convenient time. The invitation was accepted with gratitude and the dates of the visit will be finalized through diplomatic channels.