Around 331 new HIV patients reported in Islamabad in last 7 months: officials

Islamabad: On average, 50 people are being tested positive for HIV every month at two treatment and diagnostics centers in Islamabad, officials said on Tuesday but claimed that of the 331 new HIV patients during last seven months, many were from Rawalpindi as well as other cities of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and even Azad Kashmir.

An official of the National Aids Control Program apprised that the highest number of HIV patients were reported from twin cities Rawalpindi and Islamabad while the other cities included Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Gujrat, Lahore, Gujranwala, Narowal, Chakwal, Mandi Bahauddin, Minwali, Sargodha Kotli, Bagh and Ponch.

“HIV patients don’t seek treatment in their native towns due to stigma attached to the disease and fear of discrimination. So many travel to Islamabad and other major cities including Lahore and Karachi for diagnosis and treatment,” the NACP official claimed.

The month-wise data of patients available with The News showed that around 46 new patients were tested positive for HIV in October 2022, 48 in November, 40 in December, 40 in January 2023, 72 in February, 44 in March and 35 in April 2023.

The National Aids Control Program officials claim that due to high turnout at HIV treatment and diagnostic center at PIMS, they operationalized the second center at Federal Government Poly Clinic but added that since the center was relatively new, very few HIV patients were visiting the newly established center.