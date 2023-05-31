Probe into spending of PTC funds demanded

MANSEHRA: A group of people on Tuesday demanded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to launch an inquiry into funds spent by the parents’ teacher councils at girls’ schools in Oghi tehsil.

“Almost all girls’ schools in our tehsil are without basic civic services and facilities despite the fact the government releases funds to each educational institution for those services and facilities through the parent-teacher councils,” Mohammad Waqas told reporters in Oghi.

Flanked by a group of locals, he said the government released funds annually to the Pakistan Tele Communication constituted at every school for the construction of additional classrooms, boundary walls, lavatories and purchase of furniture and petty repairs but girl schools in the Oghi tehsil were without any such facilities.

“These councils have representatives of the local community, parents of students and teachers and have been receiving annual funds regularly since long but schoolgirls are without basic facilities,” M Waqas said.

Another local, Akram Khan said the Pakistan Tele Communications were constituted at every government primary, middle and high girls’ school to address fundamental issues within the limit of that school but there was no mechanism to check how the funds released to those councils were spent.

“Schools are also entitled to receive special grants for construction and building of any required facility at the premises of the school and purchase of classrooms consumable articles under the same councils but the situation on the ground is contrary to it,” he added.