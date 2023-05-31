Rain increases humidity

LAHORE:Scattered and trace rain was witnessed in the City, which increased humidity in the air here on Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said a westerly wave was affecting most parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts till tomorrow (Thursday). Tuesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Nokkundi, Dalbandin and Turbat where mercury reached 40°C, while in Lahore, it was 33.8°C and minimum was 22°C.