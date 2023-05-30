Plan for water sports in doldrums

Islamabad: The civic agency is still undecided whether to make plan for sports at existing water reservoirs or avoid it keeping in view rising contamination in the quality of water.

An official has said "We are not making plans for water sports but it is among the recommendations given in the revised master plan of Islamabad. The water sports can be held after taking all necessary measures to protect water reservoirs from contamination and pollution." He said "The water sports is part of big festivals in international cities where they also take extreme care to protect natural environment and water reservoirs. We can also do it in our city to provide people with an opportunity to enjoy water sports."

"There are some potential sites for water sports like Shahdara, Chirah, Sawan River and Rawal Dam. But we will take decision after thoroughly reviewing the ground realities and concerns of the environmentalists," he said. It is pertinent to mention here that Khanpur Dam near Islamabad attracts hundreds of tourists from all over the country. Every week, between 40,000 to 50,000 tourists visit Khanpur Dam.