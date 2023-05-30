Imran certified liar, can’t play victim anymore: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Monday rejected as totally baseless the PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s claim that the female workers of his party were being harassed in prisons.“A certified liar, who says “men are not robots” and advocates attacks on women and young girls because of wearing short clothes, is now cooking up a new lie to play the victim in the aftermath of public response to the May 9 tragedy,” the minister said in a long thread in Urdu language on her Twitter handle.

She was particularly referring to Imran Khan’s statement which he made in an interview with a foreign media outlet that “If a woman is wearing very few clothes, it will have an impact on the men, unless they’re robots. I mean it is common sense”.

Marriyum alleged that Tayyaba Gul, who reached out to Imran Khan for justice in a case against the then National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman, was abducted and held hostage at the Prime Minister’s House.

The evidence, she provided, was then used to blackmail the NAB chairman so that the then opposition leaders could be put in death cells. All the limits were crossed during Imran Khan’s government to maltreat female journalists, she said, adding the PTI chairman did not even stop there and alleged that the female media persons deliberately sneaked intomale-concentrated gatherings. “This malicious ploy to mislead overseas Pakistanis and the world is bound to fail like cypher and other dramas,” the minister said while asking Imran Khan to present evidence of his new propaganda of female workers harassment.

“Either present evidence or keep your mouth shut,” she advised the PTI chief. “This is a very serious allegation which we cannot tolerate in any case. Your era of blackmailing and apathy is no more.” Branding Imran Khan a “media predator”, she said it was only the PTI leader who could dare make such horrendous accusations without evidence.