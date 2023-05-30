May 9 attacks: ATC denies police custody of Yasmin, Ijaz, allows Rasheed’s

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) Monday denied the police request for further physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Dr Yasmin Rashid and Senator Ijaz Chaudhry, however, allowed the custody of another party leader Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed in two cases of inciting the May-9 riots and arson attack on the state properties.
The PTI leaders were present in the court of Judge Abher Gul Khan as police sought further custody to complete the investigation in the cases of attacking Shadman police station and Askari Tower, Liberty. But the judge sent Dr Yasmin and Senator Chaudhry to jail on judicial remand but allowed it in the case of Mahmoodur Rasheed for two days.
