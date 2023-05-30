Libya drone strikes kill two, injure MP’s nephew

TRIPOLI: Drone strikes in Libya killed at least two people and wounded others, including an MP´s nephew, the lawmaker said, days after accusing the Tripoli-based government of targeting his home. The strikes near the western city of Zawiya were part of an operation that the authorities said was targeting smuggling networks.
But lawmakers in the country´s eastern-based parliament accused the Tripoli-based Government of National Unity (GNU) of hitting the home of Zawiya representative Ali Bouzribah. “Drone strikes hit sites in Al-Maya port near Zawiya for the second consecutive day,” Libya´s Al-Ahrar channel said Sunday night.
