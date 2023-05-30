Anti-leishmania drive set to begin in Mohmand

GHALLANAI: The Anti-leishmania fumigation is going to begin in the remote areas of Parang Ghaar tehsil in Mohmand tribal district. Thousands of children have been affected by the severe leishmania outbreak in the area, which prompted the health department and district administration to launch a drive against the disease.

Earlier, the staff members of anti-leishmania fumigation team were trained at the local hospital in Parang Ghaar area. District Health Officer Dr Muhammad Rafiq Hayat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Malaria Control Programme Deputy Director Dr Shahid Alam and others were present to supervise the training sessions. The officials urged the people to cooperate with teams to root out the leishmania from the area through fumigation and other preventive steps.They said that fumigation in Parang Ghaar, Pandyalai and other target areas would be carried out on an emergency basis to stop the epidemic from spreading.