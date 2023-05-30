MNA says uplift of Tanawal priority

MANSEHRA: Member National Assembly and the Parliamentary Secretary on Interior Mohammad Sajjad Awan on Monday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz-led government was working on uplift of areas kept deprived of development by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf rulers during their tenure.

“We have launched the development projects in Tanawal and some are in the pipeline as our government wants to end the sense of deprivation of locals created by the PTI government,” he was speaking at a gathering held in the Karori area of Tanawal.

The MNA said that his younger brother Captain (r) Mohammad Safdar was punished and arrested only for launching mega development projects in Tanawal and the rest of the Hazara division.

“ PMLN supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif was the only prime minister in the history of the country, who had launched the mega development projects in the country and also in Hazara division and network of motorways is an eye-opener for our party’s rival,” he said.

He said that they were facing enormous challenges to put the KP back on the track to development in a real sense.Chief Minister Advisor on Culture, Tourism and Archeology, Zafar Mehmood was also present on the occasion.