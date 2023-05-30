Police say 10 street criminals arrested

PESHAWAR: Local police have claimed to have arrested 10 street criminals in different actions in Faqirabad division.Superintendent of Police (Faqirabad) Muhammad Umar told reporters that police during actions busted three major gangs involved in street crimes. The official said 10 members of those gangs were held during police actions and they also included Afghan nationals.He added that the police had also recovered two stolen cars, 15 motorbikes, 60 cell-phones, a digital camera, cash and other valuables from the arrested men.