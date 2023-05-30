COAS stresses preparation for 5th generation warfare

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir is addressing officers of Command & Staff College Quetta in this still taken from a video on May 29, Monday. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Syed Asim Munir on Monday laid emphasis on the operational preparedness for conventional, sub-conventional and 5th-generation warfare, saying the nexus between the internal and external elements to create instability in the country has been amply exposed to the people of Pakistan.



While addressing officers of Command and Staff College during his visit to Quetta Garrison, the COAS said those who are making futile efforts to drive a wedge and weaken the unbreakable bond between the people of Pakistan and its Armed Forces will never be able to succeed Insha Allah, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said.

The COAS said that the nexus between the internal collusive elements and external forces to create instability has amply been exposed to the people of Pakistan. “Pak Army, being one of the strongest armies of the world, with the blessings of Allah and undaunted support of proud people of Pakistan, can neither be deterred nor coerced by anyone, Alhamdolillah,” the COAS added.

General Asim observed that proud Pakistanis have manifested their unique love for their Armed Forces across the country while giving a befitting reply to the nefarious designs of the enemy and their collaborators.

”Armed Forces of Pakistan remain perpetually indebted to the valiant and proud people of Pakistan who, through the recent manifestation of their unique love for their Armed Forces across the length and breadth of the country, have given a befitting reply to the nefarious designs of the enemy and their collaborators,” he said. The COAS also visited various welfare schemes for soldiers in Quetta Garrison. He was earlier received by the Quetta Corps commander.