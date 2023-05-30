Two suspects involved in shooting at cops arrested

LAHORE:Badami Bagh police have arrested two suspects involved in shooting at police. The arrested suspects were identified as Amanat Ali and Fariyad. Reportedly, cops signaled the suspects to stop for looking suspicious upon which they resorted to firing instead of complying by the orders. Police chased down the suspects, recovered rifle, bullets and magazines from their custody and registered a case against them.

Dacoits, snatchers arrested

CIA Chung police arrested two members of a dacoit gang identified as Waseem and Amir Hamza. The suspects would target citizens returning after withdrawing money from banks. At least Rs1.7 million cash, mobile phone and illegal weapons were recovered from their custody.

The suspects wanted by Faisalabad, Okara and police of other districts, have confessed to committing various bids during the initial investigations. In another incident, Investigations Police Naseerabad arrested two members of snatchers gang identified as Irfan and Asad Abbas here on Monday. The suspects would target people who would be visiting Children Hospital and Gulab Devi Hospital to enquire about the health of the patients. Police recovered a laptop, mobile phone and cash from their custody.

Valuables burnt in two incidents

Valuables were gutted in two different incidents of fire in the provincial capital on Monday. The first fire case was reported in a perfume godown in Shah Alam Market where the fire broke out due to short circuit. The people tried to control it but on failure, they called Rescue teams, which extinguished the fire. The other fire case was reported in a house in Journalist Colony, Harbanspura. However, no loss of life or injury was reported in these incidents.

12 dead in road accidents

Around 12 people died, whereas 1,063 were injured in 1,019 road accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of this, 576 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Motorbikes were involved in majority of (71%) road accidents. The statistics showed that 230 road accidents were reported in provincial capital, which affected 253 persons placing the city at top of the list followed by 83 in Multan with 83 victims and at third Faisalabad 75 with 80 victims.