IBA, SBS organised Int’l moot 2023 on ‘Sustainability: Global, Local Challenges’

Karachi: School of Business Studies (SBS), Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi, organized an International Conference 2023 on ‘Sustainability: Global & Local Challenges’ at Main Campus, IBA. Esteemed local and international academicians, researchers, practitioners, students and speakers participated in the conference.

Executive Director, IBA Karachi, Dr. S Akbar Zaidi, welcomed the scholars and researchers to the conference and anticipated a comprehensive conference where research papers will be presented and intellectual discourses will ensue on different aspects of business, entrepreneurship and innovation.

Shedding light on the path to sustainability, Dean SBS and Conference Chair, Dr. Abdullah Zafar Sheikh, gave the inaugural speech and welcomed the attendees. Dr. Sheikh stated, “The conference’s primary emphasis lies in building a sustainable future through academia’s pursuit of knowledge, innovation, and responsible stewardship by fostering effective teaching methods and generating impactful intellectual contributions. On this platform, the faculty and students of SBS will collaborate and engage with the industry and corporate leaders to create distinctive alliances aimed at solving global and local challenges.”