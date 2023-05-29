‘Over 22,000 Pakistani pilgrims arrive in Madina in 85 flights’

ISLAMABAD: Over 22,000 intending pilgrims from Pakistan have arrived in Madina Al Manawwara since May 21. The spokesman of Ministry of Religious Affairs while quoting Director Haj Madina, Ziaur Rehman said that over 22,000 Pakistanis have reached Madina in 85 flights of different airlines.

He said that Pakistani pilgrims have been accommodated in 33 three and four star hotels within 700 metres distance from Masjid Nabwi (SAW). He said that nine reputed catering companies have been engaged to provide three-time meal to Pakistani faithful at their respective accommodations. Meanwhile, a monitoring team of Ministry of Religious Affairs headed by Joint Secretary Arshad Farid Khan has also arrived in Madina.

The team will monitor accommodation, food, health, transport and other facilities for Pakistani pilgrims. The first batch intending Pakistani pilgrims who arrived in Madina on May 21, will leave for Makkah on Monday (today). The Haj flights operation from Pakistan to Jeddah will start from June 4. Those who arrived directly in Madina will return to Pakistan from Jeddah after performing Hajj.