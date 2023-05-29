Four drown in Khairpur

SUKKUR: Four children drowned when they were taking a bath in a pond in district Khairpur on Sunday. The deceased children belonged to Jogi family and were identified as five-year-old Danya, her six-year-old sister Sohana, five-year-old Raveena and six-year-old Muskan.

The incident took place in village Mian Waris, near Gambat, Khairpur, while the locals fished out their bodies from the pond. The parents said their children were taking bath in the pond when they drowned.