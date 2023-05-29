Youm-e-Takbeer celebrated in KP with zeal

PESHAWAR: Various functions were arranged in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday to mark the Youm-e-Takbeer with enthusiasm. In a message on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer, Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan conveyed his felicitations to the entire nation, highlighting the significance of the day.

He said that May 28 was not only a day of pride and honour for Pakistan but for the entire Muslim Ummah. “It marks the day when Pakistan emerged as the seventh nuclear power in the world and thefirst in the Islamic world, “ he said while referring to May 28, 1998 when

Pakistan conducted nuclear tests.

This day elevated Pakistan and its people to new heights of pride, said Azam Khan. The chief minister emphasized the importance of Pakistan’s nuclear capability in the country’s current global standing.

The esteemed position and stature Pakistan holds today in the world is largely due to its nuclear capability, he said. He said that May 28 would forever be remembered as one of the most important days in Pakistan’s history.

“While Pakistan faces numerous social and economic challenges today, we take immense pride in being an atomic power,” Azam Khan added.The chief minister expressed his appreciation for all individuals and institutions working in Pakistan’s nuclear programme, recognizing their significant role in achieving this milestone.

“Now it is our responsibility to not only maintain this international prestige and honour but also lead the country towards further success,” he added.Speaking at a function, spokesman and former MPA of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) KP Ikhtair Wali Khan said that 28th May was a historic day for Pakistan when former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif set aside all the international pressure and successfully conducted six nuclear tests at Chaghi in Balochistan in 1998.

He said the then prime minister Nawaz Sharif knew that Pakistan’s failure to respond to Indian tests would make the country vulnerable to aggression.“The anti-state elements are still hatching conspiracies against Pakistan. The miscreants set on fire the Chaghi hills model constructed in memory of the nuclear explosions,” he said.

He said attacks on government properties and defence installations on May 9-10 had exposed the mindset of the attackers. The PMLN leader said elements involved in the burning of the Chaghi model, Radio Pakistan Peshawar station and the Jinnah House Lahore, among others, deserved no mercy.

JAMRUD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) observed May 28 as Youm-e-Takbeer by organizing an event at the Jamrud Press Club. PMLN leader Sardar Azam and other party activists cut a cake and raised the slogans of “Pakistan Zindabad”.

He said that May 28, 1998 was a golden chapter in the history of Pakistan when the country carried out successful nuclear explosions. He said Pakistan achieved the honour of becoming the first nuclear power in the Islamic world in 1998. Functions were arranged in other parts of the province as well to mark the day.