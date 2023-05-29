Tevta to arrange summer skills camps for school, college students

Rawalpindi:Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) will arrange summer skills camps during vacations for the students of government schools and colleges. The summer skills camps will provide training in 14 different trades to students.

The program aims to offer free three-month short courses during their summer vacations. Male and female students will be able to enrol in these three-month short courses free of charge, without any tuition or examination fees. A seminar on technical education awareness programme for the students was organized here at Government Graduate College for Women Satellite Town (GGCWST) Rawalpindi.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta was the chief guest at the seminar while Director Colleges, Prof. Sher Ahmad Satti, Principal Government Graduate College for Women, Satellite Town Rawalpindi, Dr Fatima Gul, Principal Divisional Public School Rawalpindi Muhammad Yasin Mirza and others were also present on the occasion. The Commissioner while addressing the seminar said the programme of imparting skills and technical education to the student during summer vacations is a major initiative of the Punjab government.

The commissioner emphasised the significance of the summer skills camp saying it’s a valuable initiative by the government. He said the program would help contribute to a brighter future for the students.

The Commissioner informed that he was a member of the committee formed in this regard and is aware of the importance of this program which would have constructive effects. Technical education training is a joint effort of different departments, he added.

He advised the students not to waste their precious time during summer vacations and learn skills. In developed countries children are imparted technical education and given training during holidays, he added. It is possible to eliminate unemployment through skill and technical education, the Commissioner said.

Technical training would be beneficial not only for the person getting education based on technical training but the entire family would benefit economically, he added. Earnest efforts are required to achieve the targets set to eliminate poverty and unemployment, he said.

The Commissioner said that the role of the teachers is very important in attracting students so that they could get technical education. He informed that soon this programme would also be started in Divisional Public Schools.

A ceremony would be held in honour of the students who would complete the programme and prizes would be awarded to them, the Commissioner said adding, We all have to make this program a success as this is the program of all of us.