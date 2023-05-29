Partly cloudy, hot weather forecast for 24 hours

LAHORE:Partly cloudy day with hot conditions was observed in the City here on Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said a westerly wave was affecting western and central parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts till 31st May (Wednesday). They predicted that wind-dust-thunderstorm/rain (with few hailstorm and isolated heavy falls) was expected in Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Upper Sindh, Northeast Balochistan and Kashmir while hot and dry weather was expected elsewhere in the country.
Rainfall was recorded in some cities, including Multan, Bahawalpur, Layyah, Bannu, Parachinar, Barkhan, Lasbella, Zhob and Khuzdar. Sunday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Shaheed Benazirabad where mercury reached 45°C while in Lahore, it was 37.3°C and minimum was 22.7°C.
