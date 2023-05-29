Indifferent

The political instability generated by the ouster of the former PM Imran Khan has virtually paralyzed the government. The poverty-stricken people, including those displaced by last year’s floods, continue to suffer as the entire government is consumed with neutralizing the opposition. Weather predictions indicate that another high-intensity monsoon is in the offing. To make matters worse, the government has not announced or put in place preemptive measures to limit the potential losses. The performance of the government on the economic front is no different. Thousands of people have lost jobs in recent months due to shutting down of businesses amid record-breaking inflation. There is a dire need for better governance in order to face the upcoming challenges.

Asad Aziz

Khushab