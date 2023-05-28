Agreement inked to install solar power at GIKI

SWABI: The Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology and the Sky Electric Limited on Saturday signed an agreement for installation of one megawatt solar power project at GIKI Campus.

The project is being financed by the National Bank of Pakistan and Society for the Promotion of Engineering Sciences and Technology in Pakistan (SOPREST), a parent body of GIK Institute.

Sardar Aminullah Khan, Pro-Rector, GIKI and Aamir Ali, Director Sky Electric signed the agreement.

Osman Saifullah Khan, Member Board of Governors, GIKI, Shakil Durrani , Executive Director, SOPREST, Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, Rector, GIKI and the representatives of Sky Electric attended the ceremony while Salim Saifullah Khan, President SOPREST joined the ceremony through zoom.

The new solar power project is the second green initiative of GIKI as one megawatt solar power project had been installed at the campus last year. The Institute is saving more than Rs50 million per annum by using solar energy.

Saifullah Khan, while speaking on the occasion, stated that the agreement between GIKI and Sky Electric was a welcome step as both the organisations were engaged in improving the technology and spreading the knowledge through high quality services.

He advised GIKI to expand collaboration with Sky Electric in the field of electrical engineering for innovation in technology and related fields.

He emphasized more focus on alternative energy in view of the huge impact of climate change on the economy of Pakistan which can be mitigated through increased use of alternate sources such as solar energy and battery.