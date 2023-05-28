Anti-polio campaign begins in Lakki

LAKKI MARWAT: Commissioner Bannu division Parwaiz Sabatkhel inaugurated anti-polio campaign by administering oral polio vaccine to a child on Saturday. The child was also inoculated with a fractional dose of the inactivated poliovirus (IPV) vaccine at a ceremony held in the commissioner’s office, and attended by Deputy Commissioner Manzoor Afridi, Deputy Coordinator Eid Nawaz Sherani and officials of health department and partner organisations.The five-day campaign will commence from May 29. Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner asked the parents to vaccinate their children against the crippling disease.