Punjab forms 5 JITs to probe attacks on Jinnah House, Askari Tower

Miscreants set the Corps Commander House (Jinnah House) in Lahore on fire on May 9, 2023. — Twitter/@faizkh01234

LAHORE: The Punjab Home Department has constituted five different joint investigation teams (JITs) to conduct an investigation into the arson at the corps commander’s House in Lahore, also known as the Jinnah House, as well as the attack on Askari Tower on May 9.

The five JITs, as per notifications issued by the department, will probe into the vandalism and arson on the structures located inside the provincial capital’s high-security zone.

Notified on May 25, all the JITs will investigate cases registered at the city’s different police stations in relation to the attack on military installations.

One JIT has been constituted with the Iqbal Town Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigation Dr Aqeela Niaz Naqvi as the convener and four officers of the city’s police force, which will conduct an investigation in case FIR No.108/23 in several sections registered on May 13 under PPC, 7-ATA 1997 at the Sarwar Road police station.

Two JITs have been formed with the City Division SP Investigation Dr Raza Tanveer as convener. One has been constituted with five other officers as members in case FIR No.1570/23 on May 11 under PPC, 7-ATA 1997 at the Mughalpura police station, while another has been formed with four members in case FIR No.109/23 on May 13 in different sections under PPC, 7-ATA 1997 at the Sarwar Road police station.

The fourth JIT will be led by Sadar Division SP Investigation Abdul Hanan with four officers as members in case FIR No.1283/23 in numerous sections on May 12 under PPC, 7-ATA 1997 at the Gulberg police station.

The convener of the fifth JIT will be Lahore Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation Dr Anoosh Masood, who will be joined by four officers as members in probe in case FIR No.1271/23 IN various sections on May 10 under PPC, 7-ATA 1997 at the Gulberg police station.

Several leaders, workers and supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf are known to be involved in the attack within this high-security zone in Lahore after they entered the vicinity to protest against the arrest of their party Chairman Imran Khan on May 9.