At a glance, it seems that elections are the solution to the present-day uncertainties in the country. The pervasive mistrust among the political leaders is also a key factor behind the current instability.
Therefore, all political actors must call a ceasefire and agree to hold polls on time. The role of the institutions in brokering any such accord will be crucial.
Abdul Jabbar Gola
Quetta
