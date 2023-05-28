 
close
Sunday May 28, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Ceasefire

May 28, 2023

At a glance, it seems that elections are the solution to the present-day uncertainties in the country. The pervasive mistrust among the political leaders is also a key factor behind the current instability.

Therefore, all political actors must call a ceasefire and agree to hold polls on time. The role of the institutions in brokering any such accord will be crucial.

Abdul Jabbar Gola

Quetta