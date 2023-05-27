No blanket pardon for those leaving PTI: Rana Sana

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah addresses a press conference at the PTV Headquarters in Islamabad on August 21, 2022. — APP

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has made it clear that leaving the PTI does not entail blanket forgiveness from criminal proceedings for those party leaders against whom there is concrete evidence of any involvement in the May 9 attacks on public, private or military sites.

Talking to The News, the interior minister dismissed the impression that the PTI leaders, who have announced their disassociation from the party and are set free from police custody, will not be questioned even if they have any role in the May 9 attacks.

He said that anyone involved in the planning, instigation and attacks of May 9 will face criminal proceedings as per the law. He said that many of the PTI leaders are being arrested and re-arrested under relevant sections of the MPO (Maintenance of Public Order) to maintain peace.

As a policy, he explained, those detained under the MPO are set free only if they disassociate themselves from the PTI and no more pose a risk to law and order situation.

But it does not mean if they are involved in the planning, instigation or attacks on May 9, they are forgiven, he said, adding that there is no such blanket pardon available to anyone.

When asked if Dr Yasmin Rashid, against whom the authorities claim to have evidence of her involvement in the May 9 attacks, decides to announce her disassociation from the PTI, would she be spared from criminal proceedings, Rana Sanaullah said, “No”. He said that according to his information, she will either be tried under the Army Act or under the Anti-Terrorism Act. The interior minister said that it all depends on the evidence. No one will be spared if there is concrete evidence against him/her, he said.

Three categories of cases are being made on the basis of investigation and available evidence. Those who have attacked the military sites or violated the protected areas will be tried under the Army Act and The Official Secrets Act. Others, who attacked the public and private properties, will be tried under the Anti-Terrorism Act and PPC.

Sana said that over the May 9 attacks, over 400 cases have been registered all over Pakistan. Over 300 cases are registered under normal criminal law, around 80 cases are registered under the Anti-Terrorism Act whereas a total of seven cases will be tried under the Army Act and Official Secrets Act.

Meanwhile, the military authorities, when contacted, also assured that the accused of May 9 will be dealt with according to the law and without any discrimination. Those who were involved in the May 9 attacks in any manner will be arrested, prosecuted and punished regardless of their class, standing or connections.