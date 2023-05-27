Coalmine dispute: Ceasefire agreement brokered between rivals

KOHAT: The district administration has brokered a ceasefire agreement for six months between the Sunnikhel and Akhurwal tribes that have been embroiled in a bloody feud over the boundary of a coalmine in Darra Adamkhel.

Deputy Commissioner Kohat Azmatullah Wazir made efforts to reach the written agreement, which was pronounced at the District Council Hall, where a large number of elders from Darra Adamkhel had turned up. It may be recalled that about 16 people were killed and several others sustained injuries when members of the two tribes traded fire over the boundary dispute of the coalmine in Darra Adamkhel. Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner said that the district administration had brokered the ceasefire agreement for six months under which members of the two tribes would avoid harming one another. He said that the administration would continue making efforts for the restoration of complete peace in the area during this six-month period and to bring an end to all hostilities.

The elders lauded the administration for making efforts for the restoration of peace in the area.