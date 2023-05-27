Mohid youngest swimmer to win gold

KARACHI: Making big progress Punjab grabbed first gold medal of the 34th National Games 2023 when 14 years old Mohid Sadiq Lone clinched gold medal in the men's 200m backstroke at the state of the art Punjab International Swimming Complex on Friday.

DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail was the chief guest of the swimming event. He also distributed medals among the players who also had group photos with the chief guest. Chairman Pakistan Swimming Federation Maj (retd) Wajid Wasim, Secretary Col (retd) Ahmed Ali Khan, Tournament Director and Referee Hafeez Bhatti, Senior Coach Rafi uz Zaman and other officials were also present on this occasion.

Mohid also became the youngest swimmer to win a gold medal in the National Games. Overall Punjab athletes have won 34 medals including one gold medal in the ongoing National Games. Talking to the media, DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail said that Mohid Sadiq is the youngest athlete to win a gold medal in a National Games swimming event.

“He is an asset to the country. Sports Board Punjab provided him training facility at Punjab International Swimming Complex due to which his game improved and today he won gold for Punjab”.

In response to a question, Dr. Asif Tufail said that for the promotion of swimming, Sports Board Punjab is going to build swimming complexes equipped with modern facilities at each divisional headquarters of Punjab. Gold medalist Mohid Sadiq Lone on this occasion said that he had prepared a lot for the National Games and thanks to Allah Almighty,