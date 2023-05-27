Perma-problem

Gas loadshedding used to be a winter problem. Now, it occurs during the summer months as well and appears to have become a year-round, permanent feature of life in Pakistan. It has become incredibly difficult to perform basic tasks such as lighting up stoves, gas mantles and boiling water and milk. There is a need for a clear plan of action to deal with the gas issue and it is up to SSGC to lead the response.

Sumbul Sarfaraz

Karachi