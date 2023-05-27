Perma-problem

Gas loadshedding used to be a winter problem. Now, it occurs during the summer months as well and appears to have become a year-round, permanent feature of life in Pakistan. It has become incredibly difficult to perform basic tasks such as lighting up stoves, gas mantles and boiling water and milk. There is a need for a clear plan of action to deal with the gas issue and it is up to SSGC to lead the response.
Sumbul Sarfaraz
Karachi
I am writing to express my concern about the increasing pollution in our country. The air quality has been...
The rise in kidnapping incidents in several districts of Sindh is indicative of just how lawless things have become in...
The PTI is disintegrating rapidly. Imran Khan has lost his composure. In one breath he says he is ready to step-down...
Persistent unemployment is a pressing issue in Pakistan, particularly among the youth, which has led to a rise in...
This refers to the article ‘Malaria in Jati’ .by Kausar Abbas. This is not an isolated problem, the incidence of...
More than 20 per cent of Pakistan’s population is undernourished, according to the UN World Food Programme. Our poor...