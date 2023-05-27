Hostage to crime

The rise in kidnapping incidents in several districts of Sindh is indicative of just how lawless things have become in certain areas of the province. The police have utterly failed to keep the people safe and there appears to be an air of impunity around the dacoits and kidnappers given the brazenness with which they operate. A new operation is required to protect the lives of law-abiding citizens.
Hashim Abro
Islamabad
I am writing to express my concern about the increasing pollution in our country. The air quality has been...
Gas loadshedding used to be a winter problem. Now, it occurs during the summer months as well and appears to have...
The PTI is disintegrating rapidly. Imran Khan has lost his composure. In one breath he says he is ready to step-down...
Persistent unemployment is a pressing issue in Pakistan, particularly among the youth, which has led to a rise in...
This refers to the article ‘Malaria in Jati’ .by Kausar Abbas. This is not an isolated problem, the incidence of...
More than 20 per cent of Pakistan’s population is undernourished, according to the UN World Food Programme. Our poor...