Police return empty-handed from Elahi’s residence

Former punjab chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. — Radio Pakistan/File

LAHORE: The police on Thursday returned “empty-handed” from former Punjab chief minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central President Pervaiz Elahi’s residence in Lahore’s Gulberg area where they conducted a raid to arrest him on corruption charges, his lawyer confirmed. The development came after an anti-corruption court earlier Thursday discarded Elahi’s interim bail over his failure to appear before the court citing health issues. His arrest is required in the Rs70 million corruption case related to the embezzlement of development funds allocated for the Gujrat district. Elahi’s spokesperson said the PTI president was not present at his residence. The roads leading to the Zahoor Elahi House, Elahi’s residence, were closed for traffic during the raid.