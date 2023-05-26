Rally to show solidarity with martyrs today

Rawalpindi: The traders of Rawalpindi Cantonment area will take out ‘Istehkam-e-Pakistan’ rally today (Friday) from Al-Amin Plaza, Mall Road, at 3 p.m., says a press release. Zahid Bakhtawari, the president of Pakistan Chemist and Druggist Association (Punjab), expressed these views in a joint meeting of the Central Organisation of Traders Cantonment Registered Anjuman Shahriyan and the Central Organisation of Traders Cantonment Registered while finalising the arrangements for the ‘rally and while giving a briefing to media representatives.