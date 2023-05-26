Martyrs day rallies taken out

LAHORE Ravi Urban Development Authority (Ruda) has observed Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada Pakistan to pay rich tribute to the martyrs who laid their lives while protecting the motherland and its people.

The event was organised to honour the sacrifices of the brave soldiers. At a ceremony, Ruda CEO Imran Amin said, “Our brave heroes who have laid their lives for the sake of our homeland we need to respect the families and pay homage to them.”

LWMC workers took out a rally to express solidarity with the martyrs. The rally was held on Mall Road. More than 2,000 workers, union leaders and LWMC officials participated in the rally. Apart from the rally, LWMC teams conducted a special cleanliness operation in and around the multiple graveyards of the City in connection with Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan.