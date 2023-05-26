Completion of roads connecting major cities priority: Bilal

LAHORE:Caretaker Minister for Communications and Excise Bilal Afzal has said that the first priority of the Punjab government is to complete the roads connecting the major cities to promote economic activities.

He stated this while inspecting the roads under construction in Kasur District with Punjab Communications Secretary Sohail Ashraf. The minister inspected the construction of Kasur Kot Radha Kishan Road, Khudian Khas and Khudian to Chunian road. Highways XEN and other officers briefed him about the progress on the development schemes on the spot.

Later, the minister while talking to the media said that the construction of 2,400km important roads was going on across the province. He said that work was being done on four major roads in District Kasur, including 24km long Kasur to Kot Radha Kishan road costing Rs1.710bn, 25km long Kasur to Raiwand road costing Rs1.805 billion, 20km long Gajjumata costing Rs2.802 billion and 20km Kasur to Dipalpur dual carriage road costing Rs6.620 billion.