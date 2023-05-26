Rain lowers mercury; more showers forecast

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with scattered rain was observed in the City here on Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
The rain started early morning and continued till noon in various parts of the City. The rain hit localities, including Township, Johar Town, Garden Town, Faisal Town, Upper Mall, Mughalpura, Samanabad, Gulshan-e-Ravi and etc.
Met officials said a westerly wave was affecting most central and upper parts of the country and likely to persist till next two days. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm (with hailstorm at isolated places) was also expected in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Upper Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan and heavy falls were also expected at isolated places during the forecast period.
Thursday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi, Shaheed Benazirabad and Jacobabad where mercury reached 45°C while in Lahore, it was 30.3°C and minimum was 21.6°C.
