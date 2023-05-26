‘MQM-L target killer’ arrested

Personnel of the Sindh police’s Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Thursday claimed to have arrested a target killer belonging to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) involved in multiple murder cases.

CTD Incharge Chaudhry Muhammad Safdar said the suspect, Wasi Ahmed Khan, alias Kashif, was arrested in a raid in the Korangi area after an informant had tipped the police off that a notorious target killer was present there.

During investigations, it was found that the suspect was associated with the MQM-L and had served as the party’s incharge of Unit 74 in Korangi from 2009 till 2014. He revealed that he used to take instructions from Sector Incharge Raees Mama. According to the CTD, he confessed that in 2010, he along with his associates attacked CTD official Danish causing critical injuries to him. In 2012, the suspect along with his associates targeted two Muhajir Qaumi Movement (MQM-Haqiqi) activists at Jalebi Chowk in Korangi.