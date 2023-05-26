National Games athletics events to begin today, finally

KARACHI: After a long suspense, the organisers have finally decided to start the athletics event of the 34th National Games from Friday (today) at the Ayub Stadium Quetta. According to sources, Balochistan government has constituted a 120-member task force which will conduct the event. Sources said that the local athletics association had got a stay order in the court of Quetta’s Additional and Sessions Judge with the plea that Management Committee, constituted by Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), cannot hold the athletics event. A hearing in that regard will be held at the court of Additional and Sessions Judge in Quetta on Friday (today). However, in the meantime, the task force constituted by the government of Baochistan, will hold the athletics competitions of the Games.