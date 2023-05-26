Gold drops Rs1,800/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs1,800 per tola on Thursday following a decline in the international market. According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association data, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs236,000 per tola. Similarly, the 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs1,543 to Rs202,332. Gold rates dropped by $21 to $1,961 per ounce in the international market. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,900 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs2,486.28. Jewellers said gold prices in the local market remained higher by Rs5,000 per tola compared with the rates in Dubai’s gold market.
