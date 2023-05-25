IMF deal facing delay, but no chance of default: Dar

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar photographed on January 4, 2023. —PID

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar said on Wednesday all technical formalities and prior actions had been completed but, unfortunately, the IMF programme was facing a structural delay.

He was holding a meeting with a delegation of the Rawalpindi-Islamabad and Sarhad Chambers of Commerce on Budget 2023-24 proposals at the FBR Headquarters here on Wednesday. Dar expressed his belief that Pakistan would not default and the coalition government was committed to completing the 9th Review of the IMF programme.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Chairman RRMC Ashfaq Yousif Tola, secretary finance, chairman FBR, senior officers from the Finance Division and FBR attended the meeting.

The delegation appreciated the finance minister for inviting the budget proposals from the chambers of commerce and discussed the current

economic situation of the country. The delegation gave proposals for the upcoming federal budget in the light of various issues being faced by them. It extended its complete support to the government in its efforts to boost the economic and business activities in Pakistan.

The finance minister welcomed the delegation and shared the economic and financial outlook of the country and expressed resolve of the government to overcome the challenges and set the economy on the path to growth. He welcomed the budget proposals given by the members of the delegation and assured the business leaders that the government would provide all possible assistance to the business community for the economic stability and growth.

Ishaq Dar said the government was working to provide business and people-friendly budget 2023-24. He reiterated the importance of business community and appreciated their efforts and contribution to the economy of Pakistan.

The delegation thanked the finance minister for considering their budget proposals. Ishaq Dar said suggestions of the business community would be given due consideration as joint efforts were required to put the country on the path to economic stability. He said Pakistan was passing through a challenging phase and the government team was working hard to overcome these challenges.

The delegation included Saqib Rafiq, Sohail Altaf, Ahsan Bakhtawari, Aqib Jamil, Shahrukh Khan, Faad Waheed, Khalid Iqbal, Malik Ijaz Abbasi, Mian Ramzan, Najam Rehan, Dr Sarosh and others.