Meeting reviews progress on social sector schemes

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Wednesday assessed the advancements made in five social sector schemes in the Malakand Division. A press release said that PDMA KP Director General Jannat Gul Afridi presided over a meeting to review progress on the schemes. The projects included the Reconstruction of Agriculture Research Institute (ARI) Mingora, Swat, Rehabilitation of Veterinary Research and Disease Investigation Centre Balogram, Swat, Upgradation of Basic Health Unit (BHU) Hayaserai to Category-D Hospital, Lower Dir, Malakand Division, Construction of Thalassemia Department in District Headquarters Batkhela, Malakand and Construction of Special Children School with special Children Teacher Training School, Swat.

The Saudi Fund for Development has provided financial assistance for these projects. The meeting provided an opportunity to evaluate the progress and identify any necessary adjustments required for the successful execution of the schemes. DG PDMA emphasized the importance of these projects and stressed the need to expedite progress to ensure the highest quality of work. Additionally, a productive meeting was held with a delegation from the International Rescue Committee (IRC) to foster collaboration and discuss ongoing activities in the province.

During the meeting, representatives from both organisations engaged in fruitful discussions, focusing on strategies to strengthen coordination and ensure the successful implementation of various initiatives, including the Disaster Management Information System (DMIS). The gathering served as a platform to explore opportunities for enhanced cooperation between the organisations.