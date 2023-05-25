Man ‘who snatched ride-hailing service cars’ arrested

The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) has arrested a suspect allegedly involved in snatching cars of ride-hailing services and valuables.

A spokesman for the AVLC said personnel of the Gulshan division of the cell using technical apparatus conducted a raid in the Shah Latif area and upon resistance, arrested the suspect, Zubair Khan.

The AVLC also claimed to have found in his possession a pistol and Suzuki Alto car that he snatched at Siemens Chowrangi. The stolen car, which was being used for a ride-hailing service, had picked the suspect from Shah Latif Town on May 11 for Murshid Hospital Baldia Town. When it reached Siemens Chowrangi, the suspect took out gun and snatched it.

He also robbed the driver of cash worth Rs4,000, mobile phone and CNIC. Investigators said the accused was a habitual offender but he had never been arrested before. Further investigations are under way.

Meanwhile, the Sindh Rangers and police in a joint operation arrested a suspect, Hassan, alias Saddam, alleged to be the leader of a dacoit gang involved in robberies in Baldia Town. Arms and ammunition were also seized from the possession of the arrested man. During preliminary investigation, he confessed to snatching six motorcycles in more than 25 robberies in different areas of Karachi such as Orangi Town, SITE and Baldia Town. Raids are being conducted to arrest other accomplices of the suspect.