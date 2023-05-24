Punjab police deny filing theft case against Fawad

LAHORE: The Punjab police Tuesday denied registering a theft case against the PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry in Multan. In a statement, the police spokesperson said anchor Shahzad Iqbal had claimed that the Multan Cantonment police had registered a case against Fawad Chaudhry for theft of a broken tap. “The claim and allegation are absurd and contrary to facts. During investigation, Shehzad Iqbal’s allegation has proved to be a lie,” said the spokesperson. He said FIR No. 889/23 registered by the Cantonment police and its addendum pointed out by the anchor did not mention Fawad Chaudhry anywhere.
“All details, including the FIR and addendums (zimni) as evidence have been made available for everyone to see and read. The respected journalist is requested to avoid analyzing facts without investigating and adhere to journalistic values,” the spokesman added.
