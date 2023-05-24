Ireland awards honorary fellowship to local doctor

Islamabad: The College of Anaesthesiologists of Ireland (CAI) has elected to award an Honorary Fellowship of the College to Professor Mohammad Shoaib Shafi, presently serving as Senior Vice President of The College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP).
The letter issued by the President of The College of Anaesthesiologists of Ireland Professor George Shorten states that the College has awarded the highest honour to Professor Shoaib recognising his sustained and significant contribution to the disciplines of the College and for promoting the values of The College of Anaesthesiologists of Ireland.
Talking to ‘The News’, Professor Shoaib said it is a great honour for Pakistan as one of the highest degree awarding institute of Ireland, CAI has awarded an honorary fellowship to a Pakistani doctor. It is important that President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins is the Patron of the CAI.
Islamabad:Tax policy on tobacco consumption is yet to achieve its goals, contrasting with successful efforts seen in...
Rawalpindi:On the special directives of DIG Traffic Punjab Mirza Faran Baig, City Traffic Police jointly with...
Rawalpindi:The residents spent restless day and sleepless night due to long power breakdown in Adiala and Chakri grid...
Rawalpindi:Punjab Health Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir has said that basic health facilities are the basic right of every...
Islamabad:The district administration of Islamabad sealed an illegal clinic, five shops, and four illegal petrol and...
Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University in collaboration with Ural State Pedagogical University , Russia, is offering...