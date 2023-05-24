 
Wednesday May 24, 2023
Lahore

Suspect in custody injured by accomplices’ firing

By Our Correspondent
May 24, 2023

LAHORE: The accused wanted in 70 cases of robbery was seriously injured by his accomplices in the Millat Park police area on Tuesday. The injured robber identified as Iqbal was in police custody. He was on his way to Bank Colony along with Millat Park police when his accomplices fired indiscriminately on the police party, as a result of which, Iqbal was seriously injured.