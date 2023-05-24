Suspect in custody injured by accomplices’ firing

LAHORE: The accused wanted in 70 cases of robbery was seriously injured by his accomplices in the Millat Park police area on Tuesday. The injured robber identified as Iqbal was in police custody. He was on his way to Bank Colony along with Millat Park police when his accomplices fired indiscriminately on the police party, as a result of which, Iqbal was seriously injured.
A motorcyclist was killed by a speeding car in the Kahna area on Tuesday. The victim was identified as Muaz....
Lahore police and Punjab Safe Cities Authority arrested six drug dealers in joint operations. Utilising live...
LAHORE:Commissioner Lahore and LDA DG Muhammad Ali Randhawa has directed the LDA officers to facilitate businessmen...
LAHORE:Government College University Lahore is all set to establish Miyawaki Garden at its main campus. In a social...
LAHORE:The 53rd meeting of the University of Health Sciences Board of Governors was held under the chairmanship of...
LAHORE:The caretaker provincial health minister Prof Dr Javed Akram on Tuesday said that a pediatric urology ward and...