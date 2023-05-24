SBCA told not to take adverse action against PTI MPA’s project

The Sindh High Court on Tuesday restrained the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) from taking any adverse action, including demolition, against a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Firdous Shamim Naqvi’s multi-storey project in the Scheme 33 area of Karachi until the next date of hearing.

The interim order came on a petition filed by Total Project Solution, a partnership concern, against the action of the SBCA against their multi-storey project in Scheme 33.

The petitioner’s counsel said the SBCA had taken illegal action against the project despite the fact that they had obtained all the approvals from the authorities concerned, including the SBCA, to raise the 16-storey construction. He said the construction was being raised in accordance with the approved building plan, adding that no illegality had been committed in this regard.

He also said the petitioner has revised the building plan, and paid the challans to and obtained an NOC to sell the subject units from the competent authority, but SBCA officials, on account of rivalry, have demolished the construction. The court was asked to declare that the action of the SBCA for the demolition of the project was illegal, and to restrain them from taking any further adverse action against the project.

A division bench headed by Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi issued notices to the SBCA and others, calling for their comments to be filed. It also restrained the SBCA from taking any adverse action against the petitioner’s project.