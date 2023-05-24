May 26 marks one of the most intriguing celebrations out there. This day is World Dracula Day, commemorating the publication of Bram Stoker's famous novel that spawned an entire cultural movement. This day offers an opportunity to delve into the captivating world of Gothic storytelling and appreciate its cultural and literary impact.

Gothic literature has fascinated readers for centuries. Bram Stoker's iconic character, Dracula, continues to be a symbol of horror and intrigue. By commemorating World Dracula Day, we can explore the cultural significance of Gothic literature and its ongoing relevance in contemporary society.

Arooj Rana

Lahore