Controversial optics

In what has been variously described as a ‘purge’, a ‘dismantling of Project Imran’, a much-awaited ‘reckoning’, and a repeat of an old and tested ‘playbook’, the PTI continues to shed members and leaders. The most recent – and perhaps one of the bigger setbacks to the party – is former human rights minister and senior leader of PTI Shireen Mazari announcing yesterday after she was released from jail that she was both leaving PTI and quitting active politics. Mazari’s announcement comes after a week of several PTI leaders, including Aamir Kayani, Malik Amin, and others leaving the party almost every day. PTI Punjab’s Fayyazul Hassan Chohan also announced leaving the party yesterday – not stopping at a resignation but going one step further (as is his hallmark) and leveling some serious allegations against the PTI leadership.

Mazari’s press conference on Tuesday has led to widespread condemnation of the ‘tactics’ being used by what observers say is the state dismantling a party forcefully. There is also a sense that the reasons for the quick jumps off the PTI ship may also indicate a lack of trust also in the party supremo, astute political observers pointing to his lack of empathy towards his party members as one possible reason why people may be leaving the party. Whatever the reasons, the optics are not pretty. Even the most cynical critics of the PTI – and the party has through its politics managed to gain quite a few of them – have decried any pressure or force when it comes to PTI politicians quitting their party. They are right and there can be no ifs and buts in this. There is also a timely reminder here that none of this is unprecedented. If The Playbook is back in play, it goes back decades and is certainly not something new. Observers have also pointed out how it was not possible to break the PML-N before the 2018 elections despite the fact that Mian Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz were behind bars, the media was not allowed to give the party’s version and a crackdown against the PML-N had also started. Again: none of that can be used to justify any unwarranted use of force and coercion by the state, regardless of the crime committed.

Many journalists and civil society activists have questioned the PDM government for its seeming inaction regarding the spate of arrests and detentions and the laws that are apparently going to be used to try people. The PDM government, however, says the law of the land will be followed. That is not enough. With international human rights organizations now starting to issue statement after statement, the government needs to come clear on where its drawing the line at arrest and detention. Surely, those not involved in arson and vandalism need not be arrested? It is essential that the law be used in equal fashion for all people. It would be extremely sensible if the law was used as it stands and the proper procedure pursued by the police and then by the courts.

If only all civilian forces had decided to sit together before things came to such a pass. Imran Khan was the biggest hurdle in a political dialogue – willing to talk to the establishment, willing to even ‘forgive’ the US that he had blamed for his ouster, willing to talk to terrorists but just not willing to come to a table with his political opponents. This is despite the fact that the PDM, when in opposition and when in power, had offered dialogue. Political parties may not be revolutionaries but they do realize what is needed to bring down temperatures, and this is usually done through a political dialogue. For the PDM coalition government one thing must be kept at the forefront: they have been victims of witch-hunts and brute injustice. Repeating the same is not only undemocratic but can easily be used to also taint genuine cases made by the government. This feels like a supremely self-defeating strategy by the coalition government.