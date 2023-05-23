LWMC extends working hours

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is taking effective measures to ensure the best sanitation situation in the provincial capital.LWMC staff and machinery are working on a daily basis for the clean-up operation followed by the mechanical sweeping and washing of the 944 major and minor roads across the city.

As per the directions of LWMC CEO, the hours of mechanical sweeping and washing in the day shift have been extended to further improve the cleanliness of the city. In the morning shift, the process of mechanical sweeping and washing will remain continue on the main roads till 12 O’clock. LWMC spokesperson on Monday said that the mechanical washing and sweeping activity was conducted at MM Alam Road, Canal Road, Khayaban-e-Firdousi, Khayaban-e-Jinnah, Gulberg Town, Jail Road, Ferozepur Road, Liberty Market, Punjab Assembly Road, The Mall, Wapda Town roundabout and adjacent areas while the cleaning of the commercial markets is also being ensured in the night shift.

In the night shift, teams are ensuring the cleaning of commercial markets while the mechanical washing of the main roads is also being done in the night shift. Along with the cleaning of roads across the city, special washing and cleaning of pedestrian bridges is also being carried out in the night shift cleaning operation.

LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din while informing the working details said that mechanical washing of 1,000-km long roads and manual scraping of 80 km roads are going on daily basis, 40 mechanical sweepers, 10 mechanical washers & more than 200 workers have been appointed on daily mechanical washing and sweeping of the city.